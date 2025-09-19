Ed Sheeran teams up with Karan Aujla for new Punjabi track

Ed Sheeran surprises fans with latest update

Ed Sheeran is set to collaborate with Karan Aujla on a new song, following his recent track Sapphire with Arijit Singh.

The 34-year-old singer, marking his third collaboration with an Indian artist, has taken the internet by storm with the latest update.

On Wednesday, September 17, in an exclusive conversation with BBC Asian Network, the Perfect hitmaker recalled his earlier experiences, saying, “The first time I sang in Punjabi was doing Lover (Diljit Dosanjh’s song). And I’ve just done a tune with Karan Aujla, as well.”

Sheeran also revealed details about the upcoming project, sharing that he has returned to singing in Punjabi, “We’ve done a little bit of that.”

In addition, the Shivers singer disclosed that the music video was shot in New York and is expected to be released in October.

Speaking to Nikita Kanda, the Shape of You singer praised Aujla, 28, “Sitting with him (Karan) and being ‘No, you say it like this’. I said be really really brutal with me. So we sat together and he was brutally honest and we made it work.”

For the unversed, Sheeran also made headlines after performing live with Diljit Dosanjh in 2024.

Notably, Sapphire was released in June 2025.