Max George leaves fans worried after hospital visit

Max George has shared a health update as he continues to recover from multiple heart surgeries.

The Wanted singer, 37, has been hospitalised again after being bedridden following heart surgery in December 2024.

The Barcelona hitmaker was rushed to A&E by his mother last month after feeling that something was wrong with his heart. He later underwent a successful pacemaker surgery after weeks in hospital, and returned home just before Christmas.

Since then, he has been in and out of hospital for check ups. On Thursday, he shared a snap from his hospital bed, flashing a peace sign on Instagram.

His captioned the snap: 'Tin man needed a bit of oil before tour. Next stop. USA!!!

For context, the Strictly star is set to perform with alongside Siva Kaneswaran in Orlando, Florida on October 10 for the first of The Wanted 2.0's US tour dates.

Earlier, in February the group had to cancel their show at Manchester Cathedral due to Max's heart problems.

Max also opened up about his fears ahead of the most recent surgery after doctors warned that the procedure could cause a 'dangerous bleed' on his heart.

The Heart Vacancy singer admitted he felt 'really nervous' the night before the operation and was unable to sleep.