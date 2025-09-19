Victoria Beckham addresses family feud reports: 'It's all been very public'

The fashion designer denies any bad blood within the Beckham clan

Victoria Beckham is shutting down rumours of drama in her and David Beckham’s family.

In a candid interview with Elle for its October 2025 issue, the 51-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girl said the Beckhams are far more grounded than people might think — despite endless tabloid chatter about family tension.

“That’s what the Beckhams do. We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together,” Victoria said, addressing speculation that her family has drifted apart. “We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realise.”

The mom of four — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — stressed that they always show up for one another.

Reflecting on the days her whole crew, including husband David Beckham, sat front row at her London Fashion Week shows, she told the outlet, “That’s what we do. We all support each other. We always show up for each other.”

While reports have hinted at friction between Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria brushed off “the noise,” telling Elle her focus remains on her work and family: “It’s been such a journey…and it’s all been very public. Being the celebrity who is the brand is a double-edged sword.”

The comments come as Netflix prepares to release Victoria Beckham, a three-part docuseries premiering October 9.