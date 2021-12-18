Priyanka Chopra leaves Seth Meyers puzzled with this question: Watch

Global icon Priyanka Chopra appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers amid The Matrix Resurrections promotions on Friday.

The Sky Is Pink actor who is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie turned out to be a host when she jokingly asked Seth the same question she was asked 21 years back during the Miss India contest.

In the video clip shared by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Twitter, the 39-year-old actor could be heard asking Seth,

“I am going to ask you my question, the one I was asked during the Miss India contest. Let's see what your answer is” She continued: “My question was very Matrix actually, blue pill or red pill, but it was ‘If ignorance is bliss then why to seek knowledge?’"

To which Seth comically replies by saying, “Well, that's a wonderful question.”



Priyanka then jokingly said it is a great way of buying time.

Seth further put some funny comments and said, “Priyanka I can't.”

In the later part of the video, Priyanka could be heard laughing and said the Miss America is Seth Meyers.”

The crowd then starts cheering as Seth exclaims, “Oh my god. Thank you.”



For those unversed, Priyanka's upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections will hit the screens on December 22.

