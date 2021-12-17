Watch Varun Dhawan’s adorable first Instagram reel attempt with wife Natasha Dalal

Dhawan turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan finally managed to convince his wife Natasha Dalal to make an exclusive Instagram reel with him and fans can’t get enough of it!

The Coolie No.1 actor turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha who otherwise rarely makes an appearance on her husband’s social media

Varun is seen pulling Natasha into the frame lovingly as the song Teri Bhabhi plays in the background before planting a kiss on her cheek.

“I had to tell Natasha I’ll shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this,” he explained.





“She may never do another reel with me,” he further quipped, adding, “But she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.”

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 2021 after years of dating each other; the two have been friends since childhood after meeting at school.