Katy Perry shares adorable insights into daughter Daisy Dove Bloom’s features

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently got candid about some of the features her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom ahs inherited from her daughter Orlando.

The singer got candid with Access Hollywood and during the course of her interview, even shared some insights into Daisy’s beauty.

In preparation for her Las Vegas residency, the singer gushed over the alluring aspect of her daughter’s big eyes.



Perry started off by admitting, "She's like 'Ohh!' and she has her little blankie and little binky and just the biggest eyes. And she does her big eyes.”

The angel also shares a number of features with her parents, and Perry pointed out, "She has kind of a combination of Orlando's brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It's so beautiful.”

This is not the first time Perry has fawned over her daughter, but a few months ago with People magazine she also admitted, "I kind of already have a vault," and "I'm saving things for her.”

“I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her.’

“Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I've got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true."