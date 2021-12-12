YouTube channel suggests Prince William, Kate Middleton losing popularity

Kate Middleton and Prince William launched their YouTube channel in May but they have made little progress on the video sharing website.



The couple has posted 7 videos on the channel named "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

They have amassed more half a million subscribers while their videos have received over 7.8 million views in total.





Only one video of the Duke and Duchess has succeeded in garnering over 1 million views on YouTube.

Kate and William are followed by more than 13 million people on Instagram where they share pictures and videos of their royal activities.

Some critics think that the couple is losing popularity as they have been unable to hit one million mark on YouTube in more than six months.