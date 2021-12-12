



Anushka Sharma celebrates 13 years of debut film, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jori’

Anushka Sharma seemed delighted to celebrate 13 years of her debut project, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' as she shared a short video, calling it an ‘extraordinary love story' on Instagram.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also used the hash-tag “#13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi” as she marked the 13th anniversary of the film.

Sharma also mentioned her co-star on the clip that featured some adorable shots of the movie's character.

For those unversed, the film, produced by Yash Raj Films and Aditiya Chopra, portrays the story of a married couple as the husband tries to build up chemistry under a disguise of his wife’s dance partner.



On the work front, Sharma is currently focusing on motherhood while Khan will next be seen starring in Pathan which is expected to hit theatres in 2022.

