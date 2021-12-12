 
close
Sunday December 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma celebrates 13 years of debut film, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jori’

Anushka Sharma made her debut in 2008 film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan

By Web Desk
December 12, 2021

Anushka Sharma celebrates 13 years of debut film, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jori’
Anushka Sharma celebrates 13 years of debut film, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jori’ 

Anushka Sharma seemed delighted to celebrate 13 years of her debut project, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' as she  shared a short video, calling it an ‘extraordinary love story' on Instagram.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also used the hash-tag “#13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi” as she marked the 13th anniversary of the film.

Sharma also mentioned her co-star on the clip that featured some adorable shots of the movie's character.

Anushka Sharma celebrates 13 years of debut film, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jori’

For those unversed, the film, produced by Yash Raj Films and Aditiya Chopra, portrays the story of a married couple as the husband tries to build up chemistry under a disguise of his wife’s dance partner.

Anushka Sharma celebrates 13 years of debut film, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jori’

On the work front, Sharma is currently focusing on motherhood while Khan will next be seen starring in Pathan which is expected to hit theatres in 2022.