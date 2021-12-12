 
Zara Noor Abbas showcases major ‘family goals’ at wedding ceremony

Zara Noor Abbas was spotted spending a jolly time with her family at a star-studded wedding event

By Web Desk
December 12, 2021
Actress Zara Noor Abbas was spotted spending a jolly time with her family at a star-studded wedding event clad in a stunning traditional attire as she shared glimpses on social media.

Zara looked ethereal as she lovingly clicked a picture with her mother Asma Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui.

Turning to Instagram, the Zebaaish star shared a bunch of photos that could take one's breath away.

Zara wore her mother-in-law's exotic lehnga which is almost 45 years old and wrote, “Nothing beats old school gotta ka lehnga.”

Zara paired her attire with modern jewellery and kept her hair tied in a neat bun that helped elevate her charm.

In one picture, the star intimately posed with her husbandl=.

Details about whose wedding event the family rejoiced at, remains unclear, however.

Zara looked in complete awe of her family, an example for many to follow.