Zara Noor Abbas showcases major ‘family goals’ at wedding ceremony 

Actress Zara Noor Abbas was spotted spending a jolly time with her family at a star-studded wedding event clad in a stunning traditional attire as she shared glimpses on social media.
Zara looked ethereal as she lovingly clicked a picture with her mother Asma Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui.
Turning to Instagram, the Zebaaish star shared a bunch of photos that could take one's breath away.
Zara wore her mother-in-law's exotic lehnga which is almost 45 years old and wrote, “Nothing beats old school gotta ka lehnga.”
Zara paired her attire with modern jewellery and kept her hair tied in a neat bun that helped elevate her charm.
In one picture, the star intimately posed with her husband.
Details about whose wedding event the family rejoiced at, remains unclear, however.
Zara looked in complete awe of her family, an example for many to follow.
