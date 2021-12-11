Jungkook's individual GQ Korea cover gets sold out online

BTS vocalist Jungkook is one of the most-loved K-pop idols in the world and he proved it again with his individual GQ Korea cover photo edition.

Announcing their collaboration, the outlet shared the good news with ARMY – the K-pop group’s official fandom, that pre-selling of the septet’s special cover photo edition will be available for purchase online from December 10 an in offline stores on December 21.

The magazine unveiled one classy group photo and seven separate covers for the edition, with jaw-dropping poses of all members.

Among the eight hotly-unveiled editions, the Euphoria hit-maker's stole the spotlight as it became the first to sell out on Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce platform, Shopee Philippines.

Moreover, with the charismatic gaze of the 24-year-old singer on its front, the magazine grabbed the most-pre-orders at a distribution company, Ktown4u and Gmarket.

The much-loved front page portrays the My Time song-maker flaunting his side profile as he donned a black turtle neck top, complimenting his mint gray hairs.



