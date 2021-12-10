Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield have a WhatsApp group. Here’s how

While talks of current Spider-Man Tom Holland uniting with alums Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on screen in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home film continue to do rounds, nothing has yet been confirmed.
However, what has been confirmed by Holland himself in a recent interview is the fact that all three are in a WhatsApp group together!
Talking to BBC Radio 1 on Friday with his co-star Zendaya, Holland shared, “I don't know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just...yeah, I set it up.”
He went on to mention that he’s probably “the only one that's ever spoken in it.”
