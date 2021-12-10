 
close
Friday December 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield have a WhatsApp group. Here’s how

The existence of the WhatsApp group was confirmed by Holland himself

By Web Desk
December 10, 2021
The existence of the WhatsApp group was confirmed by Holland himself
The existence of the WhatsApp group was confirmed by Holland himself

While talks of current Spider-Man Tom Holland uniting with alums Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on screen in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home film continue to do rounds, nothing has yet been confirmed.

However, what has been confirmed by Holland himself in a recent interview is the fact that all three are in a WhatsApp group together!

Talking to BBC Radio 1 on Friday with his co-star Zendaya, Holland shared, “I don't know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just...yeah, I set it up.”

He went on to mention that he’s probably “the only one that's ever spoken in it.”