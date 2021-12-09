Anushka Sharma wishes newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ‘a lifetime of togetherness’

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma recently penned a congratulatory note for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in celebration of their wedding, and her eventual freedom from construction noises.
The actor shared the note on Instagram Stories and captioned it with the words, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding”. [heart emojis]
She also added a witty quip that read, “Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”
