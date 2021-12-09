BTS’ Suga to get featured in Juice WRLD’s posthumous album 'Fighting Demons'

BTS member Suga is about to take fans’ breath away with his rap in late American rapper Juice WRLD’s upcoming posthumous set, Fighting Demons.

Fans were left surprised to spot Korean idol’s name on the track-list of the much-anticipated album which was unveiled on December 9.

The Daechwita rapper will be heard flaunting his rapping skills in the side track Girl of My Dreams, marking his second collaboration with the Lucid Dreams song-maker.

The album is slated to release on December 10, 2021 which is also the late rappers birthday.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 21 years due to overdose.

He was also honoured the ‘Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artists award at American Music Awards (AMAs) last year.