Britney Spears free to sign her own documents after conservatorship termination: report

American pop star Britney Spears can officially sign her documents and control finances.
According to Variety, Judge Brenda J. Penny has granted the 40-year-old her basic rights, that were taken away for 14 years due to her conservatorship.
The singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart, who spoke to the media outside Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on her behalf, revealed that “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”
Rosengart also spoke to Judge Penny after the court hearing, saying that his client should now be able to write documents herself since she is his "an independent woman, not under conservatorship."
Experts warn Prince Harry will end up ‘losing all his allies’ following all his alleged attacks against the Firm
Tristan Thompson demands the mother of his alleged child be put under a gag order
Alec Baldwin is reportedly ‘talking things day by day’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Jonas Brothers gearing up to release Behind-the-Scenes clips to upcoming ‘open and honest’ docuseries
Selena Gomez weighs in on her emotional reaction to being nominated for her very first Grammy
Queen Elizabeth eased nation's worries about her health