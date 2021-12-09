Britney Spears free to sign her own documents after conservatorship termination: report

American pop star Britney Spears can officially sign her documents and control finances.

According to Variety, Judge Brenda J. Penny has granted the 40-year-old her basic rights, that were taken away for 14 years due to her conservatorship.



The singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart, who spoke to the media outside Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on her behalf, revealed that “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”

Rosengart also spoke to Judge Penny after the court hearing, saying that his client should now be able to write documents herself since she is his "an independent woman, not under conservatorship."

