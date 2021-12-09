Queen Elizabeth reveals never-before-seen photo of her great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth II is back at work. After taking some rest due to her ill health, the British monarch was recently pictured beaming at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

While pictures from the private ceremony were posted on Internet, where, the 95-year-old monarch presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen's Medal for Music, some of the keen-sighted royal fans spotted a rare family portrait sitting on a table in the background.



The picture frame, partially blocked by a handbag, features Queen Elizabeth smiling widely around her great-grandchildren.

In the picture, Princess Charlotte is seen sitting in her grandmother’s lap. The late Prince Philip is also in the shot with their great-grandchildren, including great-grandson Prince George, Peter Phillips’ daughters Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall’s oldest daughter, Mia.

As per People magazine reported, the never-before-seen family portrait was likely taken in late 2016 when Princess Charlotte was about 18-months-old and the other royal children were between two and six-years-old.