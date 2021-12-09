Royal Family ‘quaking in their boots’ in fear of Prince Harry’s memoir

The Royal Family is currently “quaking in their boots” out of the fear that Prince Harry may soon drop his bombshell memoir.

This claim has been made by royal author Author Christopher Andersen and during his interview with Newsweek he claimed, "I would imagine they are quaking in their boots, I know they are.”

"The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense. The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy.”

He also went on to say, "The Queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you've got chaos.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings. Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili."