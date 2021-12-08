 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
David Beckham, 'helper' daughter plant tree for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

'Daddy’s little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy,' shares David Beckham

By Web Desk
December 08, 2021
English  soccer player David Beckham and his youngest offspring, daughter Harper Seven Beckham are  giving ode to The Queen.

The 46-year-old turned to his  Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself planting a tree with his daughter Harper in celebration of the monarch's  Platinum Jubilee.

The dapper sportsman donned a brown coat and dark green trousers for the day, which he  coordinated with his wellington boots.

David wrote in his caption: 'Daddy’s little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.'

Beckham, who  married   former Sprice Girl Victoria Beckham, also fathers children  Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo James Beckham and Cruz Beckham.