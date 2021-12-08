David Beckham, 'helper' daughter plant tree for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

English soccer player David Beckham and his youngest offspring, daughter Harper Seven Beckham are giving ode to The Queen.

The 46-year-old turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself planting a tree with his daughter Harper in celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.



The dapper sportsman donned a brown coat and dark green trousers for the day, which he coordinated with his wellington boots.



David wrote in his caption: 'Daddy’s little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.'

Beckham, who married former Sprice Girl Victoria Beckham, also fathers children Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo James Beckham and Cruz Beckham.