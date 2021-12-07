Why John Mulaney follows only US Secret Service account on Instagram?

Former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney left thousands of his fans excited as he announced his 2022 From Scratch tour.

Three days ago, the comedian shared his childhood picture as his first post on Instagram.

In the second post which he shared on Monday, Mulaney posted the schedule of his tour.

With only two posts on the Facebook-owned application, the comedian has amassed 1.9 million followers.

John Mulaney, however, is following only one Instagram account that belongs to the US Secret Service, a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security charged with conducting criminal investigations and protecting U.S. political leaders, their families, and visiting heads of state or government.

His fans were wondering why the comedian started following the US Secret Service instead of other celebrities on Instagram.







