Royal author jokes about movie adaptation of 'The Crown' featuring Chris Pratt

Netflix show "The Crown" has received backlash for its depiction of some royal family members.
The streaming giant last year rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is among several prominent figures in Britain who have argued that the scripted series, in which actors play members of the royal family, risked giving viewers a wrong and damaging impression of the royals.
“We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama - and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the company was quoted as saying in the UK media reports.
All hell broke loose recently when journalist Omid Scobie jokingly said Hollywood star Chris Pratt would play every member of the Royal Family in an upcoming movie adaption of "The Crown".
While British royal fans seemed to understand that Omid was being funny, others thought it was some sort of a real "braining news" as per the caption.
Omid Scobie is the the co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography, "Finding Freedom".
The author and journalist received some funny replies under his tweet.
"I've heard Scarlett Johansson will play Meghan Markle," said user.
"Can’t wait to watch the result. Please embed the so-called Royal experts," added another.
A fan joked Scarlett Johansson would play Meghan Markle.
One Twitter follower asked Scobie, "Don't speak this into existence!".
