BTS’ V breaks Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston's Instagram records

BTS vocalist V is flaunting his popularity as his just-launched Instagram account helped him outshine Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.
The seven Korean members announced to take a break from their group activities on Monday after which K-pop idols' individual accounts debuted.
Within a few hours, the Followers counter on each of the members' handles hit the big number of seven million, with Kim Tae-Hyung being on the top position.
The Winter Bear hit-maker, whose first post was a picture of a hanging skeleton, surpassed 1 million followers just in 40 minutes, leaving behind Jolie.
The 25-year-old singer’s followers on the platform skyrocketed to 10 million within 24 hours of him joining the social media site.
Earlier, Aniston had the title to reach the double-figure million count fastest.
Meanwhile, the Butter song-makers all have garnered over 15 million followers so far.
