Exclusive: The Rise of Tattoo Studios in Karachi

The 21st century has witnessed significant and exponential increase in popularity of tattoo culture across the globe. Fairly large number of people in the western countries are already aware and have been exposed to this trend. Conversely in Pakistan, the number of tattoo lovers is relatively low but is increasing in popularity and exposure, courtesy west’s influence. Karachi too, has been experiencing this new trend, with more and more people exploring and experiencing it with each passing day.

Tattoo lovers like to imprint their good and bad experiences on their body with tattoos, which essentially reflects their nature, personality and is a critical part of their identity and self-image. Talking to Geo Digital, Hussain Shah, a prominent tattoo artist, said that this culture has greatly influenced Karachiites, after which the number of clients in his studio has increased substantially, he added.

Expressing his views as to how and why he got into this business, Hussain noted that it in general, it is difficult to find a professional tattoo artist in Pakistan, so he decided to do it himself and set up a tattoo studio in Defence Phase 6, where he trained other people for six to eight months to become professional Tattoo artists. Business was slow initially with one or two clients turning to his studio in da day; however, situation has improved somewhat as he deals with three to four clients daily.

How do tattoos get made and is this a painful process?

The design is made by ink with the help of a pen-like needle on the part of the body. As per the client's wish, a sample design stencil is placed first, the formal procedure is started only after ensuring client’s complete satisfaction.

The process of getting a tattoo takes approximately 20 to 25 minutes. However, the duration depends on the pain as well. Tattooing around the bone area, such as the elbow or ribs, is usually more painful. According to Hussain, the severity of the process can be rated around 7 /10.

Do clients' preferences vary depending on the age group?

Responding to the question pertaining to clients’ varying preferences, Hussain revealed that not only youngsters but also people up to 70 years of age are up for getting various parts of their body tattooed. Majority of people wishing to be tattooed are between the ages of 20 to 25 years. Clients' preferences also vary by age group, noted Hussain.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 like to make something on the body which has no concept. Such people are only interested in imprinting something on their body. Youngsters engrave the names of their loved ones and after the break up, they come to engrave another name. While people between the ages of 25 and 50 have been seen taking interest in making custom designs.

These designs also include Asma Al Husana etc. meanwhile, black and white or colour full designs are made according to the client's wishes.

Is this process expensive?

In the West, tattoos are charged by size and per hour, while Hussain says that this is not possible in Pakistan because the client considers the long procedure as a fault of the artist. However, he charges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the size of the tattoo.

While many people are trying to set themselves apart by following this trend which is becoming increasingly popular, they are also being severely scrutinised and are facing criticism from various sections of the society. However, in order to opt and follow any trend, it is very imperative to consider its advantages, disadvantages and relevant religious guidelines.