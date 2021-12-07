Khloe Kardashian pays no heed to Tristan Thompson baby, mistress drama

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Khloe Kardashian after recent drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson unfolded.
A source close to the Good American founder shared that she is "ignoring the noise" and is focused on raising her daughter True, who she shares with the basketball star.
"Khloe's focused on co-parenting," the insider said adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Tristan have been "broken up since spring".
Previously it was revealed that the basketball star was being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols who is seeking child support.
The woman alleged that she became pregnant with the Sacramento Kings player’s child during his 30th birthday in March and during that time, Khloe was still together with him.
It was confirmed that she gave birth to the child last week.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2018 film 'Kedarnath' clocked three years since its release on December 7
KJo shared snippets from his 2001 mega-hit with an emotional note to mark 20 years since its release
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is about to walk down the aisle with her life partner-to-be Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif will tie the knot in Jaipur
'I was recently working with Sunita Marshall and I always found her worried,' reveals Faysal Quraishi
'The couple has been laughing over some of the absolutely rubbish stories,' reveals source