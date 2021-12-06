A glimpse into Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's luxurious wedding venue, see pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s strictly private wedding has been creating a massive buzz among fans who are trying their best to catch at least a glimpse into the mega-events, especially the venue!



The three-day event is expected to take place from December 7 to 9 at Six Senses resort where around 120 people are expected to make attendance, showering blessings on the couple.



The Bollywood diva has carefully chosen the location for her big day to be celebrated at and which turned out to be a heritage hotel in Rajashtan. The hotel was used to be a fort, built in 14th century.



The stars are looking forward to take their vows surrounded by the traditional architecture, cultural heritage and modern facilities.



Located at a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport, the resort which also has a palace and temples in it, boasts of the Indian culture, especially highlighted with an art experiences.



Meanwhile, the hotel seems to be a perfect choice for the celebrity wedding as it caters to local and foreigners’ taste with a perfect blend if classic and modern cuisine.



The guests of Kaif and Kaushal’s wedding will also be able to use pools, steam, sauna, spa, yoga pavilions and what not.

To go by the reports, arrangements of special tiger safari have also been made to entertain the guests.

There are 48 suites in the resort that are all completely booked from December 6 to 11. The traditional-styled rooms cost from $1200 to $4335.05 for one night.

