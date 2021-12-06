Olivia Rodrigo receives 'Songwriter Award' from fellow rockstar Avril Lavigne

The singer could not help but fangirl over Lavigne while accepting the award

Olivia Rodrigo was presented the 'Songwriter of the Year' award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles by Avril Lavigne.

"First of all, I want to thank Avril for coming here today. I am such a massive fan of you I look up to you so much. So, this is so surreal for me. Thank you for the love and support," she shared.

Rodrigo added, "I've been writing songs since I was like five years old and my favorite part about all of this is that feeling of writing a song that perfectly captures how you feel … so to accept an award for songwriting is really meaningful to me."

"I wrote 'driver's license' about this really hard time for my life, I watched it affect so many people regardless of sexual orientation, or gender or age," said the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress.

"And to me, it's a really beautiful thing about art, and that was so special for me to not only see how universal all those feelings were, but how music can bring us all together and make us feel less alone," she added.