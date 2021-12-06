Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence stuns in gold gown at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Soon-to-be mom Jennifer Lawrence turned up to the premiere of her upcoming film Don’t Look Up in New York City on Sunday, and showed off her baby bump in a stunning gold gown.

The Oscar winner posed away on the star-studded red carpet with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in a dazzling gold Dior number complete with sheer cape sleeves.

Lawrence chose to wear her hair in an elegant updo and accessorized her look with classic Tiffany & CO. jewellery.

The Hunger Games star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, an art dealer, and told Vanity Fair that she wants to “protect her baby’s privacy for the rest of their lives.”

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” said Lawrence.

Don't Look Up debuts in theaters on December 10 and hits Netflix on December 24.

