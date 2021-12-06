Prince William spills the beans on Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s ‘massive fights’

File Footage

Prince William recently weighed in on one of the biggest fights Prince George has ever had with Princess Charlotte.



Prince William brought this news forward while speaking on Apple's Time to Walk audio series.

There he was quoted saying, “What I’ve been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family’s love of music.”

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music."

He also went on to say, “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.”

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

“It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing. I hope you enjoy this one. Have some fun.”