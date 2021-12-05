Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja, ‘Our first year together’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja never misses a chance to express her love for her husband Anand Ahuja. On Sunday, the Neerja actress took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a major throwback photograph with Anand, leaving fans in awe.

Taking to her Instgaram handle, the Aisha actress, who often shares glimpses from her life in London, posted the throwback picture, which was captured when the lovebirds celebrated their "first year together."

Sharing the loved-up photo, Sonam wrote, "Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together."

In the picture, the duo can be seen twinning in navy-blue outfits and flaunting wide smiles for the camera. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a star-studded wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Khoobsurat actress will be seen in Blind. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK.