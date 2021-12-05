Ayeza Khan, Gülsim Ali gush over each other in new posts

Ayeza Khan once again met up with Ertugrul star Gülsim Ali recently and the two made sure to treat their fans with pictures and special notes for each other.
Taking to Instagram to share pictures with her Turkish friend, Ayeza wrote, "Always a pleasure to see you, @gyulsim Much love. Hope to see you again very soon."
The post was met with much love from fans and followers and currently boasts almost 236,000 likes on the photo-sharing app.
Gülsim reciprocated the love on her own Instagram, writing, "You’re very special dear, love you and thanks for this beautiful flowers."
