Prince William takes a walk down memory lane for Apple Fitness+ series

Britain’s Prince William signed up to take a literal walk down memory lane for the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk, reported People.

The royal reportedly reached out to Apple to take part in the series which features personal stories from influential people to inspire listeners to walk more. He was impressed with the series’ effort to promote better health.

For the show, that will debut on December 6, William retraces the royal family’s Christmas morning walk through the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – he walks from the Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church before ending in Anmer, his country home with wife Kate Middleton.

"My family spend their Christmases in Norfolk at Sandringham, which is in the UK. Walking along here, you've got big pine trees that are quite synonymous with this part of Norfolk. And I love the smell of pine in the winter. It's very soothing,” he said.

William went on to add, "As we're walking along here, it's been a walk that my family have done for many, many years on the way to church on Christmas Day. It must be at least 25 years by now."