BLACKPINK’s Lisa steps out of quarantine after recovering from Covid-19

BLACKPINK’s rapper, Lisa is ready to hit her schedule once again after complete recovery from Covid-19, announced her agency on December 4.

According to an official statement of YG Entertainment, the LALISA hit-maker has been released from quarantine and carries no risk for others as well.

The agency stated, “We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK member Lisa has fully recovered from COVID-19.

Lisa, who received treatments from home, was released from self-quarantine at 12 PM KST today (December 4), following the decision of health authorities that she was no longer a concern for spreading COVID-19."

Just after the 24-year-old rapper was tested positive for the deadly virus, her band mates; Jisoo, Rose and Jennie also went under the examination.

They were classified as ‘actively monitored individuals' after which they only continued work-related activities.

"We are grateful to the fans who sent in their concerns, and the medical staff who are dedicated to overcoming COVID-19. Thank you for encouraging BLACKPINK to return healthily again,” the statement added.

“Looking forward, we will prioritize the health and safety of our artists and employees and thoroughly comply with the health authorities' guidelines," the agency concluded.