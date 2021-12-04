Here's why Benedict Cumberbatch has not read 'Spider Man: No Way Home' entire script

Here's why Benedict Cumberbatch has not red 'Spider Man: No Way Home' entire script

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is being candid about his upcoming role in Spider Man: No Way Home.

Speaking with USA Today in a recent interview, the Sherlock star, who is reprising his role as Dr Strange in the Tom Holland film, says that he has not read the entire script of the Marvel flick.

When asked about movie spoilers, Cumberbatch confessed that he does not know how the movie ends because he has not read the script.

"You know it's a dead-end [to ask for spoilers], but I can tell you this: It's a riotous film," Cumberbatch told USA Today. "I don't want to give anything away -- and I haven't actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride."

Cumberbatch also talked about his upcoming MCU appearances, and expressed his excitement to be a part of MCU.

"As long as the character is interesting and challenging and doing fantastic things in the MCU, why not?" added Cumberbatch.