Katrina Kaif’s brother lands in India ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming wedding is catching everyone’s attention and amid the massive buzz, reports of diva’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel landing in India raised fans’ eyebrows.

Taking to Instagram, Michel uploaded a picture of city’s skyline on his Story as he captioned, “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment”.

The much-anticipated event is reported to take place at Six Senses resort in Rajasthan where guests will only be able to enter after showing a secret given code, reported ETimes.

According to reports, attendees at the private event will not be allowed to use their mobile phones nor will capture pictures or record videos.

The Sooryavanshi star also seemed to be busy in preparations for her special day as her pal Anaita Shroff Adajania was recently seen arriving at the actor’s house to make arrangements for the celebration.

The much-hyped functions are expected to kick-off on December 7. However, the wedding is believed to take place on December 9.