Katrina Kaif’s brother lands in India ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming wedding is catching everyone’s attention and amid the massive buzz, reports of diva’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel landing in India raised fans’ eyebrows.
Taking to Instagram, Michel uploaded a picture of city’s skyline on his Story as he captioned, “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment”.
The much-anticipated event is reported to take place at Six Senses resort in Rajasthan where guests will only be able to enter after showing a secret given code, reported ETimes.
According to reports, attendees at the private event will not be allowed to use their mobile phones nor will capture pictures or record videos.
The Sooryavanshi star also seemed to be busy in preparations for her special day as her pal Anaita Shroff Adajania was recently seen arriving at the actor’s house to make arrangements for the celebration.
The much-hyped functions are expected to kick-off on December 7. However, the wedding is believed to take place on December 9.
Experts believe BBC totally ‘underestimated how sensitive’ Prince William gets to attacks on Kate Middleton
Prince William accuses Prince Harry of having ‘overreacted’ over questions of Archie’s skin color
Experts back Prince William amid claims he briefed press against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry hits back at Prince Charles for his ‘failed response’ to the Princess Diana inquiry
Experts fear Prince Charles may come under fire for possible haunting conduct once he becomes King
Britney Spears showcases how her ‘forced’ therapy sessions would go during the length of her conservatorship