Ali Fazal roped in for new Hollywood film alongside Gerard Butler

Fazal has earlier starred in films alongside Judi Dench and Gal Gadot

Ali Fazal seems to have cemented himself in Hollywood, bagging yet another role in an upcoming thriller titled Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler, reported Collider.

The Ric Roman Waugh directorial is based on former military intelligent officer Mitchell LaFortune’s experiences at the Defense intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Both Waugh and LaFortune worked together to develop the film’s screenplay.

According to reports, Butler will lead the film in the role of an undercover CIA agent who enters enemy territory in Afghanistan and needs to make it to Kandahar to be rescued.

This is far from being Fazal’s first time in a big Hollywood film; he had a cameo in Fast and Furious 7, starred alongside Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul, and will be seen in the upcoming film Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letita Wright, etc.