Alec Baldwin goes private on Twitter before bombshell Rust interview

American actor Alec Baldwin has gone private on Twitter before his first interview after the Rust shooting incident.
Baldwin will be sitting in with George Stephanopoulos, for an up-close interview, where he will exclusively address the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, Rust.
However, despite going private on Twitter, the actor is making sure to stay active on social media. Baldwin recently responded to tennis star Martina Navratilova's post where she talked about Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday.
"When a person is killed on a movie set in an ACCIDENTAL shooting, the Republicans are very VOCAL on this. But when the guns are used willfully, on their partners or strangers or in school shootings- CRICKETS!!!! Can someone just for once grow a spine?!? Talking to you, @GOP !!!!" wrote the tennis star.
Responding to her Tweet, Baldwin wrote, "You are thoughtful."
