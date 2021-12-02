Dakota Johnson says the pandemic has changed her perspective on life

Dakota Johnson came forth shedding light on her shift in perspective on life.
The actress said the ongoing pandemic has made her look at life differently.
"The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you [expletive] rage."
Johnson currently has a number of projects in the pipeline, including her directorial film debut.
The movie is set on a mythical island, but the actress refused to give in-depth view of other details.
She told Town and Country magazine: "We talked about someone else directing, but then I was dreaming about it, having ideas all the time. It's in my bones, this story. I'm like, 'Is this too soon?' But it's happening. I'm gonna do it."
