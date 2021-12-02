Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas mark wedding anniversary with candlelight dinner

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Nick, who flew off to London to reunite with beau Priyanka this week, celebrated the big day with wife indoors.

Turning to his Instagram later, the 29-year-old singer shared an adorable video of a room decorated with flowers, lights and a lavishly presented dinner spread. Fans could also spot Priyanka smiling at him in the 30-second clip shared.

"3 years," wrote Nick alongside his video.

Priyanka too, turned to her Instagram to share a photo from the night, featuring a loved-up card reading,"Found You Married You Keeping You."



