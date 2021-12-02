Donald Trump bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘disrespectful’ attitude towards Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump recently put Meghan Markle on blast for trying to “hurt” Queen Elizabeth with her allegedly ‘disrespectful’ attitude.

The former president made this claim while speaking to the Daily Mail.

There he claimed, “I think she’s been very disrespectful to the Queen, who’s such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person.”

“I think she’s very disrespectful to the royal family and most importantly to the Queen. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Before concluding he even made a swipe against her post-royal life plans and accused of “trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

This is not the first time Mr Trump has spoken out against Meghan Markle. In his old interview with Fox News he slammed the royal’s alleged presidential bid and claimed, “I hope that happens because if that happened I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running.”

“I’m not a fan of hers. I think that what she talks about the royal family and the Queen, and I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan.”