Royal family's fears realized after Prince Andrew named in Ghislaine Maxwell trial for the first time

The first alleged victim to testify in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell said in court Tuesday she was 14 when the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein started sexually abusing her, and that the British socialite was sometimes present and even participated.



The woman, identified by the pseudonym "Jane," explained how the 59-year-old heiress on trial in Manhattan worked with Epstein to befriend her before pressuring her into sex acts, which she recounted in grim detail.



Prince Andrew was named for the first time in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, said a journalist on Tuesday.

According to Omid Scobie, Jeffrey Epstein's former pilot told the jury on Tuesday that the Duke, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were some of the big names that had flown on his jet, which was once nicknamed the "Lolita Express".

He said Lawrence Visoski—who's testifying for the prosecution—was asked about passengers during cross examination.

He shared that Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, US Senators John Glenn and George Mitchell had also been on flights but says he never saw sexual acts or underaged girls onboard.