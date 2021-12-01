Alec Baldwin’s first-ever chat since ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Full of raw emotions’

The interviewer who sat down with Alec Baldwin for the first time since the Rust shooting has dropped hints into the actor’s mental health.
The interviewer weighed in on his own insights into the shooting while speaking to Good Morning America.
During his own guest appearance on the prime time special, he admitted, "I've done thousands of interviews in my last 20 years at ABC, this was the most intense I've ever experienced.”
"[It was] so raw. He's devastated. But he's also very candid. He's very forthcoming. He answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well.”
He also explained who we “Went through in detail what happened on the set that day. And I have to tell you, I was surprised in many places over the course of the hour and 20 minutes we sat down."
For those unversed, the bombshell interview will go live on December 2nd at 8:00 pm on ABC News.
