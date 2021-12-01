Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns heads with her stunning appearance at British Fashion Awards

Priyanka Chopra has put on a sensational display at the British Fashion Awards 2021 as she graced the event with husband Nick Jonas on Monday.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka indulged in mild PDA and showed off their love for each other on the red carpet.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant stole the show with her unmatched smile and sizzling outfit, apparently channeled her inner Kim Kardashian as she arrived in a top to bottom printed bodysuit with a matching overcoat.

The actress rocked a flower patterned outfit by Richard Quinn. While her hubby, singer Nick Jonas wore a suit by fashion-house Maison Margiela. Priyanka showcased how large her cape exactly was with this picture she posted on Instagram.

The star-studded show that honours international individuals and businesses who've made a mark on the fashion industry, was attended by fashion and entertainment A-Listers such as Demi Moore, Tan France, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other global celebrities.



Nick Jonas also shared a snap of his sweetheart Priyanka, showing her resting on his arm. The singer captioned the photo: "The star of the show. @priyankachopra."