Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Jones choose not to react to controversial TikTok

Actor and musician Anthony Ramos and his girlfriend Jasmine Cephas Jones became Twitter trends after an alleged TikTok video of the actor stirred cheating rumours.

The video has got over 1 million views since it was shared on social media with claims about a certain famous actor arriving at the strip club with a female companion.

Without naming anyone, the TikToker hints that it was Anthony Ramos .

The TikToker, who identified herself as ‘Dear Jane’ said she was working at an LA strip club some days ago when a Latino actor arrived with a girl.

She claims that she recognized and googled him only to find that he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend.



The TikToker showed a previous article about the actor, where he talks about his fiance Jasmine Cephas.

The TikTok user further claims in the video that the girl, who accompanied the said actor wasn’t his girlfriend. She writes, “that’s not his fiance, it’s a white girl.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Ramos has crossed 1 million followers on Instagram. He has yet to respond to the allegations made against him in the viral video.



Hundreds of people took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the video, with some users speculating about the woman who allegedly accompanied him to the club.



