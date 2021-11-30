Court issues warrant against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case

A district and sessions court in India has issued bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case.



The warrant was issued on Monday by the court in Bhopal.

The court has also ordered the Race 2 actor to be physically present during the next hearing on December 4.

The court also warned that an arrest warrant may also be issued against Ameesha if she does not appear in court on next hearing.

According to media reports, the court issued the warrant in a case of a cheque bounce of Rs 32.25 lakh against her. The case was lodged by UTF Telefilms Private Limited.

Ameesha was also booked in another cheque bounce case in Indore.