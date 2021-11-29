‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra braves London cold on sets



Priyanka Chopra shared a BTs glimpse from her time in London on social media fighting the intense cold as she shoots for Citadel.



Taking to her Instagram space, the Dostana actress posted insights from her stay and the picture of a lit up room heater to beat the cold and captioned it, ‘Coooold set days! #citadel’.

The temperature in London was freezing, 2 degrees Celsius.

It seemed that the superstar was having a jolly time exploring around the Uk and flaunting her winter outfits to the fullest.

Film Citadel is helmed by Russo brothers which will feature Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

Recently, Priyanka was making headlines with her rumoured separation with husband Nick Jonas.