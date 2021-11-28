Salman Khan’s super-hit song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected for six years

Salman Khan’s recently shared that he kept the iconic song Oh Oh Jane Jaana on hold for six years before it was finally included in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.
The Dabangg actor has gifted Bollywood industry many remarkable songs which fans keep close to their hearts.
Talking about one of these mega hit tracks on a singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Khan revealed, “I had this song on a CD for almost 6 years and was rejected by many big music companies at that point in time.”
“I loved the song so much that I decided to use it for my upcoming film of that time ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and told Sohail that we should use this song for our movie,” he added.
The Kick actor, along with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, graced the show to promote his newly-launched film, Antim: The final Truth.
