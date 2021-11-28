Jason Sudeikis' romance with Keeley Hazell laid bare post Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis is giving love another try as he was recently seen hanging out with Keeley Hazell.
According to an insider cited by Page Six, Sudeikis feels 'safe and relaxed' in her presence.
During their trip to Cabo, Sudeikis was spotted kissing Hazell.
The SNL star was wearing a purple t-shirt while the supermodel sported a pink bikini. Page Six also reported that Hazell has been willing to take her relationship with Sudeikis to the next level.
The source said, Sudeikis "was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia [Wilde," as she is the mother of his kids.
However, with Keeley, who also has a recurring role in Ted Lasso, Sudeikis "feels safe and relaxed." As they have known each other for a long time, they reportedly "enjoy each other’s company."
The outlet reported that the two are dating casually and nothing is serious between them.
