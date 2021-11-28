Barbados to become a republic, replacing British queen

Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes brutal colonial past and the pandemic´s impact on tourism pose major challenges for the Caribbean island as it becomes the world´s newest republic.



Famed for its beaches and love of cricket, Barbados will this week replace its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with her current representative, Governor General Sandra Mason.

Ceremonies on Monday evening into Tuesday will include military parades and celebrations as Mason is inaugurated as president, with Prince Charles -- heir to the British throne -- looking on.

The dawn of a new era has fueled debate among the population of 285,000 over Britain´s centuries of influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834, and Barbados finally becoming independent in 1966.

In October, Barbados elected Mason to become its first president, one year after Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared that the country would "fully" leave its colonial past.