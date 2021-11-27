Anushka Sharma makes jaws drops as she poses with ‘Wheel of Time’ book

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her latest social media post. the starlet is flaunting all regal vibes as she strikes a pose with popular novel, The Wheel Of Time.

The Sultan actress turned to her Instagram today (on Nov. 27) and hinted her upcoming collaboration with streaming channel Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the photo, the PK star wrote in the caption, “#TheWheelOfTime is turning and I can’t wait for you guys to see this amazing collab with @primevideoIN”

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins for Prime Video. Known as one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, the Wheel of Time’s story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.