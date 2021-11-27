Kanye West touches on the embarrassment Kim Kardashian faced over presidential run

American rapper Kanye West recently admitted that his 2020 presidential run left ex-wife Kim Kardashian “completely embarrassed.”

The rapper made this candid admission during his Thanksgiving prayer appearance.

There he started off by admitting that his ex-wife’s Democratic-leaning views were in direct opposition to his but “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions.”

During the course of the interview, Kanye also recalled an incident where he snapped a picture alongside former president Donald Trump.

The photograph also featured a cap that had the writing reading ‘Make America Great Again’ itched on the front.

While recalling that moment he admitted, “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat.”

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank god only press conference.”

Kanye ended it all with a Thanksgiving prayer and claimed, “This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the family that my wife has given me. I’m thankful for the life that God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience.”