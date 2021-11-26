The Rock says he is humbled to receive 'People's Champion Award'

Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Friday said he was humbled to receive the People's Champion Award.
Taking to Instagram the "Red Notice" actor expressed his excitement and wrote, "Man this is unreal".
"Humbled and moved to receive the PEOPLE’S CHAMP AWARD from you, THE PEOPLE".
The actor added, "I’ve been gratefully nominated 15X for @peopleschoice awards throughout my career ~ I can say this is the most special because of what it actually represents, which is an idea that will always be much bigger than me"
Abhishek Bachchan recently called out actors who says awards don’t matter
Kaushal’s cousin has categorically denied reports of his rumoured impending nuptials with Katrina Kaif
Ranveer Singh is all geared-up to put forward a stunning on-screen performance once again
Salman’s father Salim had an interesting response to rumours of his son’s ex-flame Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Brands have hit all-time low for this year's Black Friday
Dwayne Johnson recently stopped by a group of fans who were touring celebrity homes on Thanksgiving