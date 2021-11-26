Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey mark romantic Thanksgiving together

Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey are cherishing each other on Thanksgiving.

The couple, who has been together over a year, got into Thanksgiving spirit Thursday night when the former People's Sexiest Man Alive paid a visit to his model girlfriend's home.

Harvey turned to her Instagram to share feast from the day, featuring mac and cheese, cornbread, turkey, salmon, potato gratin, spaghetti and more.

"We start eating early in the Harvey household," she captioned in one of her Instagram story.

In another clip, her boyfriend was spotted having a ball while he at his dinner. "fat ass over here got 3 plates @michaelbjordan,"she hilariously captioned the post.

Take a look:



